The Texas A&M Aggies had two players taken on the final day of the 2018 MLB Draft, both in the 11th round. On Wednesday, the Minnesota Twins chose junior second baseman Michael Helman with the 334th overall pick and the Los Angeles Dodgers selected junior right-handed pitcher Stephen Kolek with the 344th overall pick.

This season Helman led the Aggies in batting average (.369), runs (61), hits (92), doubles (17), slugging percentage (.526), on-base percentage (.451) and stolen bases (12). He added two triples, six home runs and 36 RBI as the only Aggie to start all 62 games. He earned All-SEC second team recognition.

Kolek pitched in 16 games in 2018, including 14 starts. He posted a 5-6 record with a 4.58 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 78.2 innings.

For his career, the burly northpaw has pitched in 44 games with 33 starts, posting a 12-11 record with a 4.03 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 199.0 innings. As a sophomore in 2017, Kolek was 4-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 82 strikeouts over 90.1 innings in his 16 starts. He posted a 3-0 record with a 3.30 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30.0 innings as a freshman.

The 40-round draft ended with five Aggies chosen. On the first day, the Colorado Rockies selected junior right-handed pitcher Mitchell Kilkenny in Round 2C (76). Two more right-handed pitchers were selected Tuesday with the Seattle Mariners taking junior Nolan Hoffman in the fifth Round (148) and the Miami Marlins grabbing senior Cason Sherrod in the seventh round (207).

Four Aggie signees were picked, including a pair of first rounders. The Baltimore Orioles selected RHP/1B Grayson Rodriguez with the 11th overall pick and the Cleveland Indians drafted C/SS Noah Naylor with the 29th overall pick. The Texas Rangers selected RHP Mason Englert in the fourth round (119) and the Houston Astros picked RHP Brandon Birdsell in the 39th round (1,182).

