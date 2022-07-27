According to Clifton, Xavier was hospitalized for a few days while his health and safety were monitored. He was released after many prayers, according to Clifton.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A young boy named Xavier Clifton nearly drowned at the Adamson Lagoon Pool in College Station last July 9.

Following the incident, lifeguards came to the aid of Xavier after his mother realized that he had fallen to the bottom of the pool. Kisha Clifton, Xavier's mother, stated that they were attending a birthday party at the pool when the accident occurred.

“All we heard was a scream that he was down at the bottom of the pool so that just…I couldn’t, you know my mind just went blank,” said Clifton.

Xavier was transported to the hospital after lifeguards found a pulse and performed the necessary training.

The lifeguard at the pool, Nico Duenas, said the incident was handled quickly.

“I very quickly realized he was not holding his breath then I pulled him out of the water and then we proceeded with how training trains us,” said Duenas.

“That was a testimony because I thought what percentage of a child survives that?” said Clifton.