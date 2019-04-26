BRYAN, Texas — Southerly winds will continue to pump warm and humid air across the region through the work week leading to higher humidity, increased cloud cover and higher rain chances. Weak disturbances in a southwest flow aloft could trigger thunderstorms later in the week, but there are no major disturbances showing that would bring a big severe weather outbreak. It is springtime, so we should keep a close eye on things later this week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low 71. Winds SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. High 86. Winds S 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low 70. Winds SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 84. Winds SE 10-15 mph.