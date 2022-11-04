About 500 days out: City of Killeen partnering with Central Texas College for Solar Eclipse 2024 watch party events

There will be a joint press conference to preview plans with Mayborn Science Theater and the community.

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen with Central Texas College will be hosting watch parties and viewing events for the next solar eclipse.

Killeen is in the direct path of totality for the next total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 at 1:36 p.m. The solar eclipse will last in the city for four minutes and 16 seconds in the area, according to the city.

Texas is one of only 13 states that will be in the middle of the eclipse’s narrow path.

There will be a press conference on Nov. 17 at 3:30 p.m. at CTC’s Mayborn s Science Theater and Planetarium, 6200 W Central Texas Expy about the event.

The 2017 total solar eclipse was the first, coast-to-coast experience in nearly 100 years and the 67-mile-wide path was the first one exclusive to the U.S.

Millions of people witnessed the eclipse and the city says scientists predict this one will last almost two minutes longer (four minutes and 27 seconds in Texas), come closer to more major cities and be witnessed by millions more spectators (about 20 million viewed the 2017 event).

After April 2024, the next cross-country, total solar eclipse won’t occur again until 2045, so the City of Killeen is encouraging citizens from near and far to mark heir calendars now!

The City will be releasing watch party plans and inviting the community to sign up to host viewing events on our website.

For more information and to sign your watch party up for the event, click here.

Traveling from out of town?

Killeen has more than three dozen hotels for those traveling from out of town for the Solar Eclipse 2024 and there are already tourist bookings for this event.

