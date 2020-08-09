Academy Sports and Outdoors gives big thank you to Bryan teacher

The sporting goods store gave a Bryan ISD teacher a $1,000 shopping spree for going above and beyond.

This school year looks different than years past, but teachers will still have a major impact on our community. Academy Sports and Outdoors is giving a big thank you to one local teacher.

The sporting goods store got word of how Johnson Elementary PE teacher, Nicole Ponzio, has been going above and beyond during these uncertain times. When school was pushed all online last year Ponzio had to get creative. She made sure to get her students doing daily activities, sometimes even involving her dog, Duke.

Academy gifted Ponzio with a $1,000 shopping spree. She was able to create a wishlist and pick up her items from the College Station store Monday.

"I did a lot of Christmas shopping," said Ponzio. "I've never been in that situation where you were given an opportunity to go get things for yourself."

Ponzio said going on a shopping spree for herself was hard to do. She wanted to pick out items to use for her class or other teachers. However, she managed to find a couple of things for herself including a new bike.

Academy believes now more than ever before teachers need support. They enjoy being able to give back to the community.

"We always like giving back to the community and seeing someone happy with what happened, it just makes it all worthwhile," said Patrick McKee, the store director for Academy Sports and Outdoors.