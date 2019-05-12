BRYAN, Texas — "It changes you, you feel different."

Dana Guggenheim, the owner of Guggenheim Acupuncture, has a passion for acupuncture and Chinese medicine. She said that she has always been interested in the overall health and well being of others.

"I remember the first time I ever received cupping, I went home that day and got cups out of my cabinets the started showing my sister and family, 'Look at this! This is so cool'," said Guggenheim.

Guggenheim received her certifications and graduated from Southwest Acupuncture College with a Masters of Science Degree in Oriental Medicine in 2004. She has a National Certification Diplomate for Acupuncture, as well as for Oriental Medicine and Chinese Herbology. She says she has been practicing treatments for 20 years.

"It just became what I realized was my calling," Guggenheim said.

Guggenheim grew up in the Brazos Valley, but lived and practiced her treatments in places like New Mexico, Colorado and Hawaii. After being in each state, she still felt something was still calling her name back in Texas.

"It just wasn't home," Guggenheim said.

Guggenheim and her family moved back to Texas and lived in Houston for a few years. After commuting back and forth to work in Bryan/College Station for several years, Guggenheim finally moved back to the Brazos Valley and opened her own business in 2019.

"The big dream was to create my own practice and be able to grow," Guggenheim said.

Besides providing the Brazos Valley with her herbal and acupuncture treatments, she hopes she can provide a space for people that share her interest.

"I've already learned a lot from Dana," said Caitlyn Wark, a massage therapist at Guggenheim Acupuncture and certified cupping therapist at Compass Cupping and Massage. "Being around the herbs, being around the patients and learning acupuncture while I'm still in school through her is a great opportunity."

Guggenheim hopes that her business can attract others to try out the practices.

"Sometimes we just need a little bit of help to understand what our body is saying and what it needs," Guggenheim said.

