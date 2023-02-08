Family sues fraternity for $28M over pledge's hazing death

"This week our attorneys filed a lawsuit against Delta Chi Fraternity, The VCU Chapter of Delta Chi, and the individual fraternity brothers who were responsible for Adam’s death. Too many families like ours have lost their sons and daughters to these senseless and dangerous hazing rituals. Too often, the people and organizations responsible for those deaths have escaped responsibility and accountability. We know that the filing of these lawsuits will not bring Adam back, but we are hopeful that by holding Delta Chi, The VCU Chapter of Delta Chi, and each of the individual fraternity brothers accountable, it will send a message that echoes across America’s national greek organizations and college campuses that change is coming. Our hope is that one day we and all the other families who have been impacted by hazing can look forward to a day when such senseless deaths no longer occur."