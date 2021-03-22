Additional COVID-19 testing sites coming to Brazos Valley

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Emergency Operations Center and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are joining to bring additional COVID-19 testing sites to Brazos County.
The free tests will be administered across the county and will be available to anyone over the age of five and do not have to be symptomatic. All test sites will offer drive-thru testing and those looking to get a a test do not need be residents of Brazos County as long as they have proper identification.
The test is an oral swab and residents are encouraged to not eat, drink or smoke 20 minutes before the test.
Here a list of locations available:
Appointment only:
- St. Teresa's Catholic Church:
- 307 Hall Street, Bryan
- Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Register at this link
Walk-up only:
- Lincoln Recreation Center:
- 1000 Eleanor Street, College Station
- Mondays and Tuesdays in March, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
- 1505 Dansby St., Bryan
- Fridays and Saturdays in March, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol & Substance Abuse:
- 405 W. 28th Street, Bryan
- Thursday, March 25, 8 a.m. -5 p.m.