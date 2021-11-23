Texas A&M alumnus gives back to university's May Business School

Adam Sinn is gifting the TAMU program $20 million over a five year span

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Sinn is a commodities trader and owner of Aspire Commodities and part of Texas A&M University's Class of 2000.

Sin, a finance graduate, is set to donate an initial $10 million dollars to help Mays Business School's Department of Finance and enhance the quality of education. Additionally, the donation will provide financial assistance to both undergraduate and graduate students.

"The least I can do is give back and be a part of that network, and create positive experiences and have a whole host of students that graduate that are like 'Hey man, that's the best school on the planet,'" Sinn said

Sinn hopes his gift will help Mays Business School continue to grow.

75% of his gift will go towards scholarships for students in the program, helping relieve the mental and physical challenges paying for college can bring to students.

"We know that he is saying through his generosity, I trust you, I believe in mays business school, I believe in the students, I believe in the potential of everything involved in the school so we recognize the significance of what Mr. Sinn is doing for us," Duane Ireland, Interim Dean for Mays Business School, said.