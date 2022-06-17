Both the owners of 4.0 Cuts Barber Salon and Level-Up Cuts agree that location plays a big factor in their business

BRYAN, Texas — During the summer break, Aggie students usually leave to go back home for the summer, causing businesses in College Station and Bryan to lose revenue.

Julio Colocho, owner of Level-Up Cuts in Bryan, said he has experienced the effects on business revenue during the summer. Colocho has experience working closely previously to the A&M campus.

"I spent a couple of years working for a couple of barber shops that were closer to campus so the majority of their client base, walk-ins, were college students," said Colocho.

After having built a large client base, Colocho opened Level-Up cuts in Bryan and said he has lots of locals ready to come in for a cut.

"It led off into me saying I need to go solo. I always wanted to have my own shop, and this is where we're at now," said Colocho.

As the barber shops continue to push past these setbacks, they're hoping to progress their businesses to new possibilities.

"We pray for possibly more barber shops, more schools, more clients and just success, overall success," said Jessica De La Cruz.

Even though opening up a business can be difficult and unpredictable, Ramsey and Jessica De La Cruz have broken down barriers. The couple opened up their first barbershop called 4.0 Cuts Barber Salon back in 2015. The couple has grown their barbershop business to multiple locations throughout Bryan and College Station.

Ramsey De La Cruz said his wife is the reason behind their success.

"Take for instance our campus at Texas A&M, a lot of students, there are not as many students on campus during the summers," said Jessica De La Cruz.

"I believe in her talents and her skill sets so much that it allowed us to open our first shop hence 4.0 cuts and why we're so close to campus," said Ramsey De La Cruz.

According to the couple, the path of owning their own business has led to great long-lasting relationships with their staff. The couple feels this is the key component that has contributed to their business.

"Some of them don't end up working for us, but the ones that do, they feel the family atmosphere and the love," said Ramsey De La Cruz.