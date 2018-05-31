We are inching closer to NCAA postseason play for Texas A&M baseball. The Aggies held one final workout in College Station this morning before heading to the state capitol for the Austin Regional.

Struggling big time heading into the SEC tournament, the Aggies responded in a big way by reaching the semifinals.

A great mix of dominant pitching, solid defense, and timely hitting helped A&M win three games in Hoover, Alabama. And speaking of a recipe for winning, head coach Rob Childress has a history for having his teams ready to play their best ball come postseason time.

When the Ags take the field on Friday at 4 o'clock against Indiana, they will do so riding a nine-game winning streak in NCAA Regional play. And because of that., A&M will being try to punch its ticket to a fourth straight super regional.

© 2018 KAGS