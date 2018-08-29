COLLEGE STATION, Texas - For baseball players getting dirty on the diamond is part of their daily routine, but the Aggie Baseball team showed what it looks like to get their hands dirty outside the dugout at their 13th annual Paint-A-Thon event.

“There is much more to being an Aggie baseball player than just playing baseball. We are men of character that is why we got recruited here,” said Junior Outfielder Cameron Blake.

It’s the first time the team comes together ahead of their season, and a chance for players and coaches to put into practice the Aggie tradition of selfless service.

“They get an opportunity to learn that we are going to work for everything we get and we are going to do our best to make an impact in the community,” said Head Coach Rob Childress.

From adding a fresh coat of paint, to landscaping a garden. It is all done in a day’s work and with a smile on their face.

“Being out here and helping someone in the community is fun, and the more fun you have with it the better it is going to be,” said Junior Outfielder Logan Foster.

Fun both on the field and off, but all for a greater purpose.

“It’s like winning a championship or punching your ticket to go to Omaha when the family sees what we do for them in just a short period of time,” said Childress.

© 2018 KAGS