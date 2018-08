Through 14 practices, the Texas A&M football team has remained very healthy. The one exception is projected starter Michael Clemons. The defensive end injured his foot early in fall camp and is out for an extended period of time.

No worries though because Kingsley Keke's versatility is helping soften the blow.

Meanwhile, Quartney Davis continues to turn heads during preseason practices. The redshirt sophomore has yet to live up the hype, but Davis could have a breakout year in 2018.

