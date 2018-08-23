Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher announced during Tuesday's press conference that

defensive back turned linebacker Ikenna Okeke will miss the 2018 season with a knee injury.

Now despite lacking depth at linebacker, Fisher has been pleased with the unit during fall camp. The Aggies held their second preseason scrimmage earlier this week and according to the head man there

were no turnovers, but the defense played well.

So basically, the offense made some big plays, but the defense also had its moments. Speaking of the offense, the quarterback battle remains too close to call.

Nick Starkel and Kellen Mond continue to shine and both could see playing time against Northwestern State next Thursday in the season opener.

