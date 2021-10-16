'Pumpkins for good': Aggie Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Patch

Buying a pumpkin at this patch will help build a home for a family in need.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — B/CS Habitat for Humanity build groups, Aggie Habitat and Faith in Action, host pumpkin patches in College Station and Bryan throughout the month of October.

All proceeds from pumpkin purchases go to Habitat B/CS, which will help build homes for families in need.

Both patches are open from Noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Aggie Habitat Pumpkin Patch

This patch is located at Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station at 220 Rock Prairie Rd.

According to staff members, the pumpkins cost anywhere from $4 to $40, depending on the circumference of your selected pumpkins.

Along with their regular Monday through Friday hours, this patch is open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can also host pumpkin carving socials and plan school field trips at this location! If you are interested in scheduling an event at this patch, don't hesitate to contact events@aggiehabitat.org.

Have you gotten your pumpkin yet? @AggieHabitat has you covered! 🎃



Get a pumpkin at the @AggieHabitat pumpkin patch and proceeds support @habitatbcs: https://t.co/3BWtnSYWA7 pic.twitter.com/ZSUq1rnogz — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) October 14, 2021

Faith in Action Pumpkin Patch

This patch is located near the Hillier Funeral Home at 2301 E 29th St.

Along with their regular Monday through Friday hours, this patch is opened on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 8 p.m.