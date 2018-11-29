COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Madeleline Bonney was at the LSU game on Saturday, but in the midst of all the excitement, lost her engagement ring.

Her ring seemingly slipped off in a parking lot near Kyle Field. So, Bonney took to social media, asking fellow Aggies to lend a hand.

Now, her post on Facebook has over 52 thousand shares and Bonney said she's receiving an outpouring of support from the community.

Her ring still hasn't been found, but Bonney said several jewelry makers have even contacted her offering to remake the ring.

