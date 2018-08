The Texas A&M women's soccer team won its home opener on Friday night by a score of 2-0 over BYU.

Jimena Lopez got the Aggies on the board late in the first half, and then Ally Watt put the finishing touches on the Cougars with a goal in the second half.

With the win, Texas A&M improves to 3-0 on the young season.

© 2018 KAGS