Horses and crew saddle up as the Aggie Super Circuit returns to Bryan

Free to the public, five complete shows will occur inside the Brazos County Expo Center

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If you like horses, then put on your boots and head on over to the Brazos County Expo Center this weekend for the 2021 Aggie Super Circuit.

This four-day-long event, which concludes on Sunday, started 30 years ago and has been taking place inside the Brazos County Expo Center since 2007 when the facility opened.

“When we opened, this was one of the first events we started with,” Carl Kolbe, General Manager of the Brazos County Expo Center, said.

Primarily made for horses and horse shows and events, the Expo Center is also used for livestock shows and rodeos.

Only one bread of horse will be shown this weekend, the American Quarter Horse.

According to the American Quarter Horse Association, the American Quarter Horse is the world’s most versatile and popular breed, steeped in a rich history.

Do you like horses?!🐎



Then get your boots on & head over to the Brazos County Expo center because the Aggie Super Circuit is back!🤠



FREE to the public, you can watch 5 complete shows.



Day 1 is over, but you can still go tomorrow through Sunday!@KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/quogiWrxaV — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) March 18, 2021

“We’ve got about 245 stalls that are filled with American Quarter Horses right now,” member of the Brazos County Horse Extension Committee Dickson Varner said.

This four-day show includes over 100 entries and five judges.

“Come join us! We’d love to feed you some burritos in the morning and have some fun throughout the day,” Varner said.

There will be a lot of different events, Kolbe said people will be able to see English riding, Western riding, and more.