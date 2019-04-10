COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

Cushing Library at Texas A&M University will be hosting the opening of A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told: Traditions of Aggieland exhibition from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thurs., Oct. 10, 2019.

The exhibit will feature the oldest known Aggie Ring, an ax handle that survived being thrown in the ’89 Bonfire, historic Yell Books, a facsimile of the 1946 Corregidor Muster Flag , Reveille II’s last everyday collar, and many other items both borrowed and found in the University Archives.

The opening ceremony will include a panel discussion with former Yell Leaders Richard Biondi ’60, Bob Segner ’69, Marty Holmes ’87 and Roy May ’15, and will include a mini Yell Practice on the steps of Cushing Library followed by a reception.

The exhibit is free and open to the public, and will run from Oct. 10, 2019 to Feb. 28, 2020.

Cushing Library is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:40 p.m.

