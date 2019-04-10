COLLEGE STATION, Texas —
Cushing Library at Texas A&M University will be hosting the opening of A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told: Traditions of Aggieland exhibition from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thurs., Oct. 10, 2019.
The exhibit will feature the oldest known Aggie Ring, an ax handle that survived being thrown in the ’89 Bonfire, historic Yell Books, a facsimile of the 1946 Corregidor Muster Flag , Reveille II’s last everyday collar, and many other items both borrowed and found in the University Archives.
The opening ceremony will include a panel discussion with former Yell Leaders Richard Biondi ’60, Bob Segner ’69, Marty Holmes ’87 and Roy May ’15, and will include a mini Yell Practice on the steps of Cushing Library followed by a reception.
The exhibit is free and open to the public, and will run from Oct. 10, 2019 to Feb. 28, 2020.
Cushing Library is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:40 p.m.
ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM:
- Chip and Joanna Gaines to open hotel in Downtown Waco
- Soldier praised as 'hero' for helping children during El Paso shooting arrested in Bell Co. for desertion
- North Carolina man awarded $750,000 from man he says stole his wife