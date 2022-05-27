Calling all Aggies, Cameron Moore a Texas A&M graduate is battleing Lyme Disease is asking for help covering the treatment cost.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An aggie graduate is currently facing a life-threatening illness and having to go through an extensive treatment process to prevent his pain from spreading.

Now, he’s looking for help from others as he tries to pay for the treatment.

Cameron Moore is currently being treated for Lyme Disease in Arizona.

It all started after suffering a tick bite at just ten years old and spending years experiencing symptoms that went undiagnosed, until he was told he was positive for the disease last year.

“I just shrugged it off as I have all these little symptoms that weren’t that bad by themselves but it just added up to a lot of weird things," said Moore.

The graduate of Texas A&M spent years on campus making memories that will last a lifetime.

“When I visited A&M, I just loved the culture, everyone there was super nice and helpful," said Moore.

He even started making plans for grad school and taking on a job but his persisting head aches and back pain caused him to halt his plans and seek further treatment.

“Unfortunately, I had to just, kind of, I’ve had to realize I have to figure this out, or I won’t be able to do those other things as effectively," said Moore.

The disease, caused by bacteria, after a tick bite leads to worse pain.

He said it's something that's been physically and mentally draining.

“I’ve just really kind of struggled to keep a hopeful mindset," said Moore.

Thanks to fellow Aggies, he’s receiving donations on a GoFundMe to provide payment for his treatment costs.

“The Aggie Network is one of the best in the world, so Aggies like to help each other out, and I’ve definitely seen that for sure," said Moore.

Now he said he’s reflecting on the little things.

“After this, my perspective will definitely be changed. I will just be more content with what I have," said Moore.

The link to his GoFundMe is here.