COLLEGE STATION- No. 17 Texas A&M hosts Lamar in the program’s sixth annual Elementary School Day, Thursday, November 29 at 11 a.m. in a women’s basketball game inside Reed Arena.

Mike Wright and Tap Bentz call the game on SEC Network +, which provides events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). The game airs on local radio on The Zone 1150 AM / 102.7 FM, with Tom Turbiville and Bret Dark on the call.

Nearly 4,000 students from 32 local elementary schools are scheduled to attend the game. In addition, the game is faculty and staff appreciation, featuring $3 tickets for any Texas A&M faculty or staff. In the five previous versions of Elementary School Day, the Aggies are 4-1 with an attendance of over 7,000 fans each time.

The Aggies (4-1) own a 10-game home winning streak, the second-best streak among SEC teams. Texas A&M used a complete team effort in their last outing to defeat Arkansas State 97-56, with all five starters reaching double figures in points. The Aggies dished out assists on 30-of-39 made field goals, marking the first time Texas A&M had 30+ assists in a game since 2009.

Chennedy Carter leads the Aggies with 19.0 points per game, followed by Aaliyah Wilson with 15.0 and Kayla Wells with 10.8. N’dea Jones ranks fourth in the SEC with three double doubles, and leads the squad in rebounding with 8.6 per game.

The Cardinals (4-3) were the unanimous preseason selection to win the Southland Conference. Moe Kinard, who broke a Southland Conference record with 58 points against Denver on Nov. 23, leads Lamar with 21.1 points per game. Chastadie Barrs, who is averaging 14.4 points per game, is the NCAA’s active career leader with 488 steals.

After this game, the Aggies head to Houston on December 5 to play the first women’s basketball game in the newly-renovated Fertitta Center. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

