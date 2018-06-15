Finding your inner peace is challenging enough without a handful of kittens swarming around you, pouncing on your ponytail, licking and scratching just about anything they can get their paws on.

For many, yoga is an opportunity to meditate and relax, but for those at the Aggieland Humane Society’s cat yoga class, the feline friends were a welcome distraction.

On Friday morning, the Aggieland Humane Society offered its first cat yoga class. A group of Spandex-clad women took up position on their yoga mats in the cat room and attempted to focus on their breathing and flexibility while a group of kittens (with the exception of a couple scaredy cats) roamed around, inspecting their guests and licking up the cat nip rubbed on the edges of the yoga mats.

The Aggieland Humane Society partnered with yoga instructor Jamie Eddleman to host the kitty yoga class in hopes of raising money and finding the cats fur-ever homes.

"Doing yoga in a room full of cats challenges you a little more," Eddleman said. "You have to find the stillness in each pose while there all of these cute beings running around and pouncing on each other."

The cat yoga session was as beneficial to the kittens as it was to the participants wo got to cuddle with them.

"The yoga class helps the kittens with socialization," Aggieland Humane Society communications specialist Darby Kolle said. "Many of the kittens interact with staff but it's important to get them used to other people."

The shelter intends to host more kitty yoga classes throughout the summer.

Throughout the month of June, Aggieland Humane Society is offering half price kitten adoptions.

