Aggieland Humane Society names new Executive Director

Jennifer Young will follow Kathy Bice, who worked for the organization for nearly three decades

BRYAN, Texas — Aggieland Humane Society has selected a new Executive Director.

Jennifer Young is following Kathy Brice, who is retiring after nearly three decades with the organization.

According to a press release from the Aggieland Humane Society, Young will continue to pursue the organization's mission and oversee their shelter operations, personnel and management.

"I am honored to have this opportunity," Young said. "I look forward to continuing to pursue a no-kill community through the advancement of Aggieland Humane's Trap Neuter Return Program, Spay and Neuter services, and promoting the responsible pet ownership through microchips and Brazos County Pet Licenses."

Young joins the Humane Society after spending eight years at the Twin City Mission Homeless and Housing Services in Brazos Valley. She is a graduate of Texas A&M University.