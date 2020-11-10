Aggieland Trump Parade 2 takes over Highway 6, more than 1,000 participants

People in their cars pulled over and some began to line Highway 6 between College Station and Bryan, waving at the parade and cheering them on.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — President Trump has a lot of supporters in the Brazos Valley. More than one thousand people participated in Aggieland Trump Parade 2 on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Hundreds of cars lined with American flags, Trump re-election flags, Women for Trump flags and more drove down Highway 6 between Bryan and College Station in support of the current Commander-in-Chief.

Others who didn't participate in the parade heard the honking and growl of the motorcycles. They began to run down grassy embankments along the highway, waving in support of the parade and pulling out their own cell phones to document the sight.

It didn't matter that the Bryan-College Station area was facing possibly record-breaking heat in the middle of October. It didn't stop people from turning out to support President Trump in Aggieland. It did, however, put a stop to the first Facebook LIVE after one of our cell phones overheated.

Organizer Luke Holland, who organized the first Aggieland Trump Parade, boasted 2,100 people showed an interest in showing up. The parade route started at Brazos Valley Livestock in Bryan, went down Highway 6 into College Station, then turned around when they reached William D. Fitch Parkway.

Many of the vehicles were decked out with flags and participants waved at supporters on the side of the highway, cheering with them. Many people were packed into the backs of trucks, waving different sizes of flags. The parade kicked off with dozens of motorcycles clearing the way, adorned with flags of their own.