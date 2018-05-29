Texas A&M Athletics Press Release

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies were tabbed the No. 3 seed at the Austin Regional in the NCAA Division I Championship, the selection committee announced Monday. The Aggies will face the No. 2 seed Indiana Hoosiers to open the tournament Friday at 4 p.m.

The bid extends the Aggies' school-record string of appearances in the NCAA Championship to 12 consecutive seasons and marks the Maroon & White's 34th overall selection to the tournament field.

The host No. 16 Texas Longhorns are the No. 1 seed in the regional and they will face the Texas Southern Tigers at 8 p.m.

The Aggies are 39-20 on the season and finished SEC play with a 13-17 mark. Texas A&M advanced to the semifinal of the SEC Tournament, posting wins over Vanderbilt (3-1), Georgia (7-0) and Auburn (4-2).

Indiana is 38-17 on the year and finished fifth in the Big Ten with a 14-9 record. This marks the third straight year the Aggies will face a Big Ten school in regional action. The Maroon & White beat Minnesota in the 2016 College Station Regional championship game, 8-2, and topped Iowa in the second day of action at the 2017 Houston Regional, 3-2.

Texas is 37-20 on the year and won the Big 12 regular-season title with a 17-7 league ledger. The Longhorns went 0-2 at the Big 12 Championship. Texas A&M earned a 6-5 win against the Longhorns on April 14 in College Station.

Texas Southern is 27-25 on the season. They claimed the SWAC Western Division title with a 17-6 record and finished a half-game behind Alabama State for the overall SWAC crown. The Tigers earned an automatic bid by going 4-0 at the SWAC Tournament in New Orleans, including an 18-3 drubbing of Grambling in the championship game.

The Aggies enter play with a nine-game win streak in NCAA Regional play.

Each regional field features four teams, playing a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 1, to Monday, June 4.

The winner of the Austin Regional faces the winner of the Oxford Regional hosted by the Ole Miss Rebels. The Oxford Regional also includes Tennessee Tech, Missouri State and Saint Louis.

NCAA AUSTIN REGIONAL SCHEDULE (all times Central)

Friday, June 1

4 p.m. – G1: Texas A&M vs. Indiana (ESPN2)

8 p.m. – G2: Texas Southern vs. Texas (LHN)

Saturday, June 2

TBA – G3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (TBA)

TBA – G4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (TBA)

Sunday, June 3

TBA – G5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (TBA)

TBA – G6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 (TBA)

Monday, June 4 (if necessary)

TBA – G7: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 (TBA)

