COLLEGE STATION, Texas-- She embodied the true spirit of Aggieland.

Beloved mascot Reveille VIII passed away in June, and she was finally laid to rest at the Reveille Memorial on the north side of Kyle Field on Thursday morning.

"She's our university, she represents everything this university is all about, the tradition, and the uniqueness of being an Aggie," said General Joe E. Ramirez, Commandant Texas A&M Corps of Cadets.

It was on the same day 10 years ago when Reveille VIII debuted as the A&M mascot at the Aggie football home opening game, and led the Aggie team onto the field.

And, on Thursday, former handlers acted as pallbearers taking Reveille VIII to her final resting place.

University dignitaries joined a sea of maroon-- all gathered to honor the dog that stole the hearts of so many.

"Reveille was beautiful. She was intelligent, and she was loving," said former handler Ryan Kreider.

"And, in my opinion, was one of the best mascots this university has ever seen," he added.

Kreider was in the spotlight back in 2014 when he blocked a SMU football player from running into Reveille VIII during a play.

Kreider said he visited Miss Rev for years after he graduated.

"Our relationship was much more than just one year," he said.

"She really became my dog. It's just tough this day has come," Kreider added.

Reveille VIII began her career as the mascot for Texas A&M in 2008, and retired in 2015.

And, she never left campus, living the rest of her life at the Stevenson Companion Animal Life-Care Center.

From her celebrity status to her retirement, Miss Rev was loved by so many.

"Seeing someone's eyes light up when someone patiently waited for a pet, or a picture with an Aggie was a true testament to Reveille living up to the calling that she held so well," said John Busch another former handler.

Reveille VIII was remembered for her beauty, her regal demeanor, and her devotion to the Maroon and White.

Ellie Greenbaum, Associate Director of The Stevenson Center, spent a lot of time with Reveille VIII in her retirement.

"Reveille proudly embodied the Aggie Spirit and enriched our lives tremendously," she said.

And now, Reveille VIII is joining the other former first ladies of Aggieland in the burial place right outside Kyle Field, so she'll forever be able to cheer on her favorite team.

"Words cannot accurately express our love and devotion for this beautiful soul," said Greenbaum.

"Rest in Peace, your ladyship," she added.

