Dr. Miranda, Dean of the School of Education and Human Development. “This combined effort exemplifies the Aggie spirit of stepping up to help others."

BRYAN, Texas — Texas A&M's School of Education and Human Development, former Aggie students and others are partnering up to give donations to ten students attending Robb Elementary.

The donation will be used for ten students to attend Aggie STEM Day Camp in the summer. Jeff Blanton, class of ’82, Todd Routh, class of '86, Stephanie Routh, class of '93, President of Britt Rice Electric, and other sponsors will help cover the students’ fees with their camp cost. Todd and Stephanie Rough's donations will help cover the students’ families' stay, while their students attend camp.

The Aggie STEM Summer Camps (ASSC) is a summer program for students to receive experiences in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. According to ASSC officials, ten students will get a chance to attend a variety of non-credit STEM classes.

Texas A&M officials said the students will have lodging available and meals will be provided by C&J Barbecue. Some of the students' families have already started accepting the offer. Texas A&M officials also said the students will also get a chance to attend Aggie Residential Camp.

The donors and organizations will be donating directly to Robb Elementary School's District, (CISD) Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. On May 24, Robb Elementary had a gunman open fire in the school and killed 19 students and two teachers. The student's ages ranged from 9 to 11. The teachers' ages were 48 and 44.

Dr. Michael A. de Miranda, Dean of the School of Education and Human Development said, “This combined effort exemplifies the Aggie spirit of stepping up to help others in their time of need. We hope to provide a bright light in a moment of darkness for these students and their families."

.