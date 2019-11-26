COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On a bright and sunny fall day in the Brazos Valley, you'll find dozens of Aggies waking up early to put their fair share of work on the off-campus organization, Student Bonfire.

Lifting piles of woods, using heavy equipment, all to make sure Burn Night is successful and goes off without a hitch.

"Bonfire is what is in the heart of every Aggie and it really shows with all these students out here working," said Ashton Vera, head stack and a red pot for 2019 Bonfire.

Texas A&M University stopped Bonfire after the 1999 collapse. A group of students restarted the event off-campus in 2003 and has been going ever since. Vera said a big part of why it still goes on is because of the family it forms.

“Once we get out here, we’re building friends, we’re building relationships that last a lifetime," Vera said.

The process that goes into Bonfire is a lengthy one. Students and alum spend weeks getting stack ready for burn night.

“Once you get out here and experience the work for yourself, it takes on a whole new meaning," Vera said.

Student Bonfire starts its first cut in the beginning of September, then heads over to the stack site in late October to build and get bonfire ready for burn night.

“We have a cut class in the beginning of the season and explain how the organization runs, all the calls and what needs to be done at cut or stack," Vera said. "If anybody is willing" Vera said, it takes every single person’s help to get one log from point A.

“It's crucial, we’re moving logs that could weigh as much as a car," Vera said.

Besides having the strength to do these tasks, being part of stack requires dedication.

Striking a conversation with people working on stack, you’ll find Aggies that traveled from Houston, Galveston, all over Texas every weekend to help on Bonfire.

“Seeing these guys that are older than me that are still willing to come out and put in the time really speaks what we are as an organization and how we interact with people," Vera said.

It is a tradition like Student Bonfire that links Aggies together.

