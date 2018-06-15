COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M sophomore pitcher John Doxakis earned an invitation to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp to compete for a roster spot on the nation's premier summer collegiate team.



This summer, Doxakis joins Aggie teammate Braden Shewmake , who earned his second Team USA invite in March.



The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team participates in three international friendship series in 2018, beginning with the 18th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series, in North Carolina from June 28 – July 2. The U.S. then announce a final 24-man roster to compete in the 42nd USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series from July 3-9 in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina; and the 7th Annual USA vs. Cuba International Friendship Series in Cuba from July 13-18.



The southpaw ended the season with an 8-5 record along with a 2.70 ERA, .212 opponent batting average and 92 strikeouts over 93.1 innings.



Doxakis blossomed into an ace down the stretch, including outdueling No. 1 Draft Pick Casey Mize in the SEC Tournament and earning a victory in the Aggies' NCAA Regional win against Indiana. In his last three starts, he was 2-1 with a 0.95 ERA, .134 opponent batting average and 28 strikeouts in 19.0 innings.



The list of recent Aggies to play for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team include Shewmake, Nick Banks , Ryan Hendrix , Daniel Mengden, A.J. Minter , Tyler Naquin and Michael Wacha. Shewmake is the first to play on the team in back-to-back summers since Banks in 2014 and 2015.



After last season's College World Series run, Shewmake played 17 games for Team USA, hitting .209 (9-for-43) with five runs, two doubles, one triple, six RBI and two stolen bases.



In 2015, Banks and Hendrix represented Texas A&M on the USA College National Team. That year, Banks batted .386 with three doubles, one home run and 11 RBI in 17 games and Hendrix combined on the first-ever no-hitter of the Cuban National Team. In 2014, Banks batted .241 with two doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI and Minter pitched 12.1 innings without allowing an earned run. In 2013, Mengden posted a 1-0 record with a 1.35 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13.1 innings. In 2011, Naquin batted .321 in 12 games, logging four doubles, one triple, two home runs and 10 RBI and Wacha went 1-0 with a 0.79 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 11.1 innings.



