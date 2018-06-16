BLOOMINGTON, Indiana – First day action in the USATF Junior Championships involved one final and a prelim for the Aggies. Rachel Bernardo finished seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase while Sammy Watson posted the leading time in the 800m prelims.

Bernardo ran a time of 11:04.80 in the steeplechase amid a field of 10 runners. Furman’s Kristlin Gear won the race in 10:28.05 with Michigan’s Alice Hill runner-up at 10:31.07.

Watson eased through the prelim round of the 800m with a time of 2:08.31 to finish ahead of UNLV’s Avi’ Tal Wilson-Perteete, who was runner-up to Watson in 2:08.63.

The final of the 800m will be held on Saturday at 6:20 p.m. (ET). Watson will seek to make another United States international team. She has previously claimed a pair of 800m titles at World Youth (U18) and World Junior (U20) Championships in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

“It’s a lot less pressure running now that the NCAAs are over,” noted Watson, who won the NCAA 800m title in Eugene last weekend. “In running these races this weekend I’m mostly just trying to enjoy myself and have a good summer.

“I hope to make another World Juniors team, we’ll see what’s in store. Getting another opportunity to race and have that race in Finland would be something special.”

Aggies joining Watson with competition in the USATF Junior Championships on Saturday will be Gabe Oladipo in the shot put and Julia Madubuike in the 400m.

