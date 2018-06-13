Aggies head baseball coach Rob Childress has a lot of time to put together a winning team for 2019, but he will do so without another piece. According to the Georgetown High School baseball

Facebook page, former Eagle and A&M third baseman George Janca has signed with the Rangers

as an undrafted free agent.



Janca, who had a .240 batting average to go with three home runs and 17 RBI this past season, will begin his pro career in the Arizona Rookie League.

The junior joins five other Aggies, who were drafted last week, at the next level. In addition, four A&M

signees were also selected, and three of them will forego college.

© 2018 KAGS