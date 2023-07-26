Houston to host 2023 Air Hockey World Championship

The USAA, or the United States Air Hockey Association, started 50 years ago right here in Houston.

HOUSTON — In just over a week, people from all over the world will be coming to Houston to compete in the Air Hockey World Championship.

The highly competitive event will be held at the University of Houston. It takes seven points to win a game and the best of seven games wins a match.

"I am Brian Accrocco, and I am ranked No. 7 in the world."

Air hockey is a game typically found inside an arcade, but professional players don’t just want to play ... they want to be the best.

"I’m Connor Cummings, I am ranked No. 4 in the world."

"I’m Michael Cummings, and I am ranked No. 15 in the world."

"This is one of the main areas where air hockey began back in the 1970s," Accrocco said.

The cream of the crop will be coming home to defend his title.

"Currently, the reigning World Champion is my brother, Colin Cummings," Connor Cummings said. "He has won 10 World Championships, and he is going for his 11th this year."

He's currently in the Air Force, but Colin will come back to face off against 127 other professional players -- including his brother and father.

"We grind it out, we sweat a lot. And for us to progress, you have to practice just about every day just like any professional athlete does," Michael said.

And the best part, they said, is air hockey is anyone’s game.

"Air hockey is a sport you can play, as we can see, into your 50s and 60s and still be competitive," Accrocco said. "It’s a combination of skill, deception and tactics."

The championship kicks off Aug. 4 and lasts throughout the weekend. It’s open to the public. For more information on the event, visit airhockeyunited.com.