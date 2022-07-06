Renold said "she felt the call to serve in elected office"

BRYAN, Texas — Anjuli "A.J." Renold, announced she's running for Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5.

Renold said she lived in the Bryan-College Station area with her grandparents while attending Texas A&M University in 2002. She attended the University of North Texas and earned her Master's. Currently, Renold is serving as Executive Director for the American Red Cross of Central & South Texas.

"I want to learn that we can serve in a better way in a bigger capacity, you know, whenever possible. When there is a need in the community, I love working with our partners, our government officials are always involved," Renold said.

Renold said she wants to listen and learn from the people in the area.

"For some time now, I've felt the call to serve in elected office, and it seems now is an opportune time for me to step into the ring. So, I am announcing my intention to run for City of Bryan Single Member District 5," Renold said.