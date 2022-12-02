Alfred "Fred" Davis II celebrates 50 years as a licensed attorney in Bryan/College Station

A half-century of commitment goes a long way.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Davis & Davis Lawyers is celebrating the 50 years of service and dedication as a licensed attorney from Alfred "Fred" Davis II on Dec. 5.

In 2022, the State Bar recognized 900 out of the 125,000 attorneys for being licensed 50 years.

Fred graduated from Texas A&M in 1971 and received his Juris Doctor from Baylor Law School in 1972. He is board certified in Personal Injury Trial Law and Civil Trial Law.

Fred's father, A. W. "Head" Davis, was also a 50 year attorney who spent his life serving his community. Head passed away in 2005.

