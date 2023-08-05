Allen mall shooting: Warrant reveals what authorities found inside suspected shooter's motel room

Mauricio Garcia, 33, was staying at the extended-stay motel Budget Suites of America on North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, according to a search warrant.

ALLEN, Texas — Authorities who searched the suspected Allen shooter's motel room found three boxes of ammunition, a holstered knife, a tactical vest, handcuffs and various other items, according to a search warrant return obtained by WFAA on Monday.

Mauricio Garcia, 33, was staying at the Budget Suites of America, an extended-stay motel, on North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, according to a search warrant.

The warrant said officers went to the motel after seeing that its address was listed as Garcia's home address on his driver's license.

Garcia was killed by police at the scene of the shooting on Saturday, May 6, when eight victims were killed at the Allen Premium Outlets.

According to a search warrant obtained exclusively by WFAA, investigators found several handguns, long guns and ammunition inside Garcia's gray 2014 Dodge Charger at the scene of the shooting.

The warrant did not list the weapon that was used in the shooting, although President Joe Biden called it an "AR-15 style" weapon in a statement issued by the White House the day after.

As part of the investigation, authorities searched Garcia's motel room on the suspicion there may have been "additional weapons, ammunition, holsters, gun cases" and more.

The return on the search warrant was filed Monday, with a handwritten list of inventory.

The items found in Garcia's hotel included:

Three boxes of ammunition with miscellaneous loose rounds

Silver-colored handcuffs

Knife in holster

Holster

2 black hats, one with "Killin It" on it, the other with "Security" on it

A micro SD adapter taped to a handwritten note (the note was not disclosed in the warrant return)

Three 256 GB micro SD cards

Receipt from GT Distributors

Six handwritten notes

"Carolina Caliber" receipt

Nine bullets in a "critical defense box"

Rifle hand guard

Various notebooks

Soft holster

Box of ammunition

Cash receipt for GT Distributors

Magazine extension receipt

Tactical vest

Handwritten note

Pictures

Officials have not yet released any information about a possible motive in the shooting.

An Army official confirmed to WFAA that Garcia had been in the U.S. Army in 2008 but was removed due to mental health concerns.

"Mauricio Garcia entered the regular Army in June 2008," U.S. Army Public Affairs Spokeswoman Heather J. Hagan said in a press statement. "He was terminated three months later without completing initial entry training. He was not awarded a military occupational specialty. He had no deployments or awards. We do not provide characterization of discharge for any soldier."

An Army official further tells WFAA that Garcia was "separated under the 2005 edition of Army Regulation 635-200, paragraph 5–17, Other designated physical or mental conditions."

"This is a common discharge for recruits who can't adapt to military life," said attorney Bradford J. Glendening, a former member U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Corps. "Soldiers who are discharged without completing Initial Entry Training receive uncharacterized discharges. Uncharacterized discharges are just what they sound like -- they're neither favorable, nor unfavorable. No benefits are earned, nor any lost, with an uncharacterized discharge."

Law enforcement sources added that their investigation has found that Garcia espoused an extremist right-wing ideology and disliked people of color and Jews.

A bulletin was sent by the FBI to law enforcement agencies about Garcia and that "an initial review and triage of the subject's social media accounts revealed hundreds of postings and images to include writings with racially and ethnically motivated violent extremist rhetoric, including neo-nazi material and material espousing the supremacy of the white race."

According to sources, the 33-year-old had also worked as a licensed security guard. He most recently worked at an aluminum supply company, sources confirm.