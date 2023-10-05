Here's what we know about the Allen mall shooting surviving victims and their conditions

Medical City Healthcare said all five of its remaining patients are in good condition.

DALLAS — At least eight people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday, May 6.

Several others were injured and were being treated at hospitals.

Medical City Healthcare on Friday, May 12, said it was treating five patients at two hospitals from the Allen Premium Outlets shooting, with the patients showing "continued improvement," according to the hospital's statement.

Here are those patient condition updates, as of Wednesday, May 17:

Medical City McKinney: four patients in good condition

Medical City Plano: one patient in good condition

The victim at Medical City Children’s Hospital (who was in good condition) was no longer listed on Thursday.

Medical City Healthcare said there would be no further patient condition updates unless there are major developments, as of Wednesday, May 17.

WFAA spoke with the lawyer representing one of the injured victims, Irvin Walker II. Walker was shot multiple times, including wounds to the chest and shoulder and had surgery on Monday, his attorney told WFAA.

According to officials, the shooting occurred at about 3:36 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Allen Premium Outlets. The Allen Police Department confirmed an officer who was responding to an unrelated incident in the area heard the gunshots and ran toward them. The department said the officer “neutralized” shooter and called for emergency personnel.

Allen Police Department Chief Brian Harvey said the officer demonstrated "tremendous bravery," and even though the department is not yet releasing his name due to the ongoing investigation, Harvey said they do plan to recognize him and other heroes in the mass shooting at a later date.

On Monday, May 9, all eight victims who died in the shooting were identified: The Cho family, Kyu, Cindy and their 3-year-old son James; sisters, 11-year-old Daniela Mendoza and 8-year-old Sofia Mendoza; Christian LaCour, 20; and Aishwarya Thatikonda, 27; and Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32.

