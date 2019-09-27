BRYAN, Texas —

Every year, the Salvation Army makes the holiday season a little brighter for low income families and their children.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides gifts to families in the name of Christ, with the goal to bring some holiday cheer to children whose parents may not have been able to afford gifts otherwise.

The program is possible thanks to the generosity and donations from local families who want to help spread the joy of the season. Starting September 30th from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M., the Salvation Army in Bryan/College Station is opening their interview process for the Angel Tree Assistance Program.

The program is open to families with children ages 0-12 years old, and beginning mid-November until mid-December, the distribution of angels and the reception of donated gifts will be in the Post Oak Mall Food Court.

The Salvation Army is also currently accepting applications for Volunteers who wish to take part in the Angel Tree Program.

For more information on how to volunteer, or on the requirements to be an Angel Tree recipient, you can visit the BCS Salvation Army main office at 2506 Cavitt Ave in Bryan, call 979-361-0618, or visit their website www.salvationarmybcs.org.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM: