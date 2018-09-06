In high school football news, A&M Consolidated beat New Caney in the semifinals of the Lufkin 7 on 7

state qualifier Friday night. So the Tigers will be in the Division I state tournament later this month. College Station meanwhile already qualified for state in other tournament.

In other high school football news, programs and coaches across the state may have to alter their fall camp practice routine beginning in August.

The UIL Legislative Council is meeting in Round Rock next Tuesday to vote on proposed rule changes

by the medical advisory committee. If the changes pass, football teams will be required to start preseason practices with two days of helmets only. Three days of just helmets and shoulder pads will follow, before full-padded practices are allowed beginning the second week of workouts..

Another rule change in the works., programs will be limited to 90 minutes of contact per week during

preseason practices.



Meanwhile, a Brazos Valley standout is set to play in an all-star game Saturday night in Baytown. Matt Rusk of College Station is taking part in th 16th annual Bayou Bowl, which recognizes the top senior football players from across the state.



A Trinity signee, Rusk will play on the West team. The defensive end had a stellar senior campaign while racking up nearly 60 tackles and 11 sacks. He played a big part in helping the Cougars win the Class 5A Division II state title.

