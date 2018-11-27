COLLEGE STATION, Texas - After Saturday’s win against LSU, thousands of Aggie fans stormed Kyle Field.

Caroline Probasco is a senior at Texas A&M and said to have this as her last college memory, was surreal.

“Standing in the bleachers and on Kyle Field thinking 'I'm experiencing college football history' – there's no other way to describe it,” said Probasco.

Strangers became friends.

Sophomore Tommy Shupak said he lost his friends in the crowd for a bit, but everyone became a friend.

“I was giving people high fives, hugs - I didn't even know anyone,” Shupak said.

Tears were shed.

“I immediately burst into tears,” Probasco said. "I'm a happy crier."

And memories were made that will now last a lifetime.

But those memories, came with a price tag.

The Southeastern Conference is fining Texas A&M $50,000. This fine is because of the SEC's access to competition area policy. - meaning that areas of competition should only have coaches, student athletes and properly credentialed individuals.

But, Probasco said the memories that were made, were well worth it.

"I could feel the Aggie spirit around me, it was so real it was so tangible," she said.

© 2018 KAGS