COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- A&M President, Michael Young, announced Thursday that Husch Blackwell LLP, will conduct the third-party review of the polices and procedures related to sexual assault allegations.

Provost Carol A. Fierke will be a liaison for the university and Husch Blackwell while the review is being completed.

Young wrote that he and Fierke will "ensure that resources are afforded to the third party-reviewers for thoroughness and expediency in their examination."

Young also announced that the chairperson for the internal task force will be Vice President and Associate Provost for Diversity, Robin Means-Coleman.

The internal task force will be made up of Means-Coleman, Kevin McGinnis, chief compliance officer, and students and faculty who will be confirmed in the future.

These "comprehensive reviews" come after the survivors of sexual assault alleged the university mishandled their sexual assault claims.

Young wrote that they have been reading through feedback. He writes that suggestions include:

- Support helping individuals navigate through the investigative process and understanding steps along the way

- Enhanced sensitivity to trauma-related investigations

- Benchmarking to successful programs at other universities and institutions

- implications for all extracurricular activities in which students represent the school

- Improved websites and other channels to resources

Young said that the ideas presented, as well as the recommendations of the internal and external reviews, will be considered.

