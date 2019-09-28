COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

It’s a day many Aggies have been waiting for. It’s Ring Day!

Friends and families come to Texas A&M to celebrate this moment with their special Aggies, and this day was no different for graduating Aggie Rylee King.

“I’ve always dreamed of going to A&M for as long as I could remember. I didn’t end up getting in my freshman year but I continued to work hard and I was able to transfer in, so this means a lot to me and it represents that hard work always pays off and it’s just a constant reminder that I’m a part of the Aggie community,” said King.

Her best friends were there to support her as well.

“Ring day is a big deal to a lot of Aggies, for me personally, it was something since I was in second grade…Rylee also always wanted to go to school her, and so we’re so happy for her on her special day and for getting her Aggie bling,” Lee an Baty said.

Dreaming of attending A&M since she was young, Rylee wasn’t discouraged when obstacles came her way. She is finishing her last semester at A&M and graduating as a junior.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM: