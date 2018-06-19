Texas A&M relief pitcher Nolan Hoffman garnered a spot on the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-America Second Team the ABCA announced over the weekend.

This season, Hoffman tied the Texas A&M single-season saves record with 14, matching Jason Jester's mark from 2013. The right-handed sidearmer posted a 4-1 record with a 1.15 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55.0 innings over his 33 relief appearances.

Hoffman put in a yeoman's effort in 2018. Three of his four wins and 11 of his 14 saves required more than 1.0 inning of work. He logged wins of 3.0 and 3.1 innings against Northwestern State and Alabama, respectively, as well as a 3.0-inning save versus Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament.

A junior college transfer, Hoffman went 16-4 in two seasons at Hutchinson Community College before arriving in Aggieland and converting into one of the nation's premier Division I closers.

The Seattle Mariners selected Hoffman in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft with the 148th overall pick.

