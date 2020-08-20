A&M student housing partners with Brookshire Brothers; offers fresh food and groceries to students

Brookshire Brothers will be providing grab-and-go food options and specialty coffee at Park West student housing.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One of Texas A&M's student housing communities will now have a fast and convenient food, grocery and coffee option for students on-campus.

Brookshire Brothers will be providing grab-and-go food options and specialty coffee at Park West student housing with their new Brookshire Brothers Express and Brookshire Brothers Brews.

According to a release, Brookshire Brothers Brews will have a "full espresso bar as well as smoothies, grab-n-go goodies and pastries," while Brookshire Brothers Express will sell "household items, ready to heat/ready to eat meals, salads, pizza, wraps, hot and cold breakfast items, grocery staples and Texas A&M branded merchandise."

The company was given the task of having the new grocery and coffee feature open in July, just in time for student move-ins.

“Our team was given a tight deadline to pull this off and they delivered without hesitation. Park West will allow us to put down roots and learn about the College Station market prior to the completion of our grocery store located on George Bush Drive,” said Sally Alvis, Brookshire Brothers senior director of marketing and public relations.