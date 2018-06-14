Since 2009, between the men's and women's indoor and outdoor track and field championships, Texas A&M has won a combined nine national titles. That is really good.

Head coach Pat Henry and company didn't add to those totals as a team this past week in Eugene, Oregon, but the men's 4 by 400 meter relay squad placed second.

A pair of Aggies however did bring gold medals back home. Sammy Watson won the 800 meter final in comeback fashion to become just the third reshman ever to win the event..

On the men's side, Tahar Tricki won the triple jump crown with an over 55 foot effort. Tricki, a sophomore,

became just the second Aggie to ever claim the NCAA outdoor triple jump title.

