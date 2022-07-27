College Station residents talk about drones from Amazon Prime Air experts

Jarrod Tanton, a College Station resident, said he is looking forward to the pilot project. "I think it's pretty neat that College Station will be one of the cities

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station community attended a session at Bryan City Hall to discuss the arrival of the Amazon Prime Air Drone on July 26.

Amazon Community affairs manager, Paul Butler said the majority of people have inquired about the size of the drone and what can be delivered since we launched the service in College Station.

"We can ship thousands of items, no matter how large the package is. Some folks are wondering if they can be big packages. We can deliver up to five pounds," Butler said.

As well as viewing one of Amazon's drones, participants had the opportunity to meet experts from their Prime Air team from across the country. A sign-up sheet was also available for participants.

According to Prime Air experts, in order to determine your eligibility, the location of your home and the size of your backyard will be taken into consideration.

Jarrod Tanton, a College Station resident, said he is looking forward to the pilot project. "I think it's pretty neat that College Station will be one of the cities to try it out."

"I know people are concerned about risk and stuff, but imagine doing it in a responsible, reasonable manner." said Tanton.

Besides expanding delivery options in College Station, Amazon representatives also announced that the company will be opening up job opportunities in Brazos County.

"We will be hiring locally here in College Station. We'll be hiring dozens of positions,"

"There'll be flight assistant types of jobs and packaging types of jobs for the folks that can work in our facility and be able to package the package inside the drone for it to be safely delivered to customers' backyards", Butler said.