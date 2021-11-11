Missing Austin 3-year-old found safe

McKenzie Byrne was reported missing early Thursday morning but was found safe Thursday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday morning has been found safe.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne had last been seen in the 8800 block of Research Boulevard at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Police said around 12:15 p.m. Thursday that she had been found and is safe.

While they were looking for her, authorities believed McKenzie Byrne was with 37-year-old Brian Byrne. When police announced she was safe, they also said a suspect was in custody.

No additional information is available at this time.