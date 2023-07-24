AMBER Alert issued for 15-year-old Texas girl allegedly abducted by 22-year-old man, sheriff's office says

The sheriff’s office says Erika Anderson was taken by Jonathan Ramirez in the 11000 block of 82 W in Brookston, Texas at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 23.

BROOKSTON, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl allegedly abducted by a 22-year-old man, according to the Red River County Sheriff’s Office. And the two may be heading to North Texas, officials said.

The sheriff’s office says Erika Anderson, who may also identify as Erika McCarver, was allegedly taken by Jonathan Ramirez and was last seen at 11000 U.S. 82 West in Brookston, Texas at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 23.

Chief Deputy Michael Pace, of Red River County Sheriff's Office, believes Anderson and Ramirez met on social media and the teen was not forcibly taken.

The sheriff's office says Ramirez is driving a green and beige 2009 Toyota Camry with Texas license plate number RWW6625.

Anderson is described as a white female standing at 5’4” and weighing about 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

Ramirez is described as a white male standing at 5’8” and weighing about 148 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement said the two may be heading to Watauga, Texas. The Watauga Police Department told WFAA that officers investigated and determined that Ramirez hasn't lived in Watauga since the beginning of the year and said Ramirez moved to Dallas.