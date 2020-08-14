Amber Alert issued for five children last seen in Crystal City

The children were last seen at 11:25 a.m. on August 10 in Crystal City in Zavala County.

ZAVALA COUNTY, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued in Zavala County for five children ages 11 months through 10 years old who were last seen on Monday, August 10.

The children include Justine Kaylee Lopez, 10, Jolyne Kaylynn Lopez, 9, Ruben Lopez, Jr., 7, Jordan Lopez, 4, and Jayden Lee Lopez, who is 11 months old.

Police are also looking for Ruben Lopez, 29 and Roxanne Fuentes, 31 in connection with the abduction. They could be driving a gray 2008 Chevy Trailblazer with Texas License plate number of MKV2702, according to police.