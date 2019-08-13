MONTGOMERY, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a Montgomery teen believed to be in danger.

Kiah Miller, 13, is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is about five foot seven and weighs about 110 pounds.

The Montgomery Police Department is looking for Leola Morris, 61, who is believed to be connected to Miller’s disappearance.

Morris may be driving a gray, 2012 Nissan Altima with an Oklahoma license plate or a maroon four-door passenger car with unknown plates.

Miller was last seen in Montgomery Tuesday.

If you see Miller or Morris, please call the Montgomery Police Department at 936-760-5800 or your local police department.