3-month-old baby from North Texas found safe in North Carolina after AMBER Alert

An AMBER Alert was issued for a missing 3-month-old baby out of Kaufman County.

KEMP, Texas — A 3-month-old baby who went missing from North Texas has been found safe in North Carolina, and an AMBER Alert has been discontinued, officials said early Friday.

The baby and his mother, Abigail Williams, who was identified on the alert as the suspect, were picked up when they arrived on a bus in Fayetteville, N.C. around 2 a.m. Friday.

Williams faces a charge of interfering with child custody in the case. She was being held in North Carolina until she could be extradited to Texas.

WFAA is not identifying the baby, as he is a juvenile and has been located.

The Kemp Police Department in Kaufman County said officers responded to a notification of a possible abduction just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers reported to a shelter that said a woman, identified as Williams, had arrived with her child on Sunday, leaving on Wednesday.

While Williams was allowed to come and go from the shelter, officials said the child was under CPS custody and ordered to stay at the shelter with his mother.